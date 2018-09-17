Haryana SSC Group D Recruitment 2018: Last date to apply online ends tomorrow – Check how to file application at hssc.gov.in

Haryana SSC Group D Recruitment 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the 18218 vacancies for Group D posts earlier. The application process is scheduled to close tomorrow i.e. on 18th of September 2018.

Through the SSC exam, the state government is looking to fill posts of poen, beldar, animal attendant, helper, mali, peon cum chowkidar and others. The total number of vacant posts for peon is 6996, whereas that of Peon is 3414, animal attendant is 1885 and so on. The interested candidates can still apply for the posts.

How to apply?

Step 1 : Visit the Haryana SSC Website (hssc.gov.in)

Step 2 : Click on ‘Advt.4/2018 (Group D) Posts’, a new page will open up

Step 3 : The candidate will find an option to Login and Register. If one has applied for Haryana SSC jobs before as well, he must use the login ID. If he doesn’t have any login ID, then he should click on register.

Step 4 : After registration and logging in, one must fill the releveant details and complete the application.

Step 5 : Finish the payment of the application process online

Step 6 : Take a printout of the confirmation page and the application for future reference.

Application Fee:

Application fee for General male candidates : Rs 100

General male candidates : Rs 50

Male SC/OBC Applicants : Rs 50

Female SC/OBC Applicants : Rs 25

Differently Ables and Ex-Servicemen of Haryana do not need to pay any fee.

Total Number of Posts available:

General : 8312

SC : 4245

BCA : 3345

BCB : 2316

PWD : 565

Qualification required to apply for the post:

1. Matriculation must be done from a recognised board

2. Hindi/Sanskrit should be one of the subjects during matriculation

3. The age limit should be between 18 to 42 years

The pay scale will be with in the range of Rs 16,900 to Rs 53,000.

Selection Process:

A written test of 90 marks will be conducted, which will include questions on General awareness, reasoning, maths, science, history, geography, Hindi and English. And the other 10 marks is allocated to Socio-economic Criteria and Experience.

The selected candidates will be placed across 74 departments in the state government.