Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced, check Haryana Public Services Commission job details

Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018: The Haryana Public Services Commission, HPSC has invited applications for 166 vacancies for various posts on the official website- hpsc.gov.in. HPSC has called for applications for recruitment to the post of HCS (Ex. Br.) and other allied services including Assistant Excise & Taxation officer. Interested candidates can apply on or before 4 September 2018.

According to Haryana PSC website, Candidates are not required to send hard copy of their online application form or any other document to the commission at this stage. If any candidate will send hard copy of his/her online application form, the same will not be entertained by the Commission. Applicants can check the link for details- https://hpsc.gov.in/Advertisement/2018/Advt%20No.%203_2018_HCS_2018.PDF

Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

1) Educational qualifications: Candidates should have a Bachelors Degree in Arts or Scienceor Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University.

2) Age limit: Candidates should be between 21 to 42 years. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates is as per government norms.

3) Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks in Preliminary and Mains Exam and Personality Test.

Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018: Vacancy Details

HCS (E1. Br.) – 48 Posts

D.S.P. – 47 Posts

E.T.O. – 11 Posts

District Food and Supplies Controller – 1 Post

A Class Tehsildar – 18 Posts

Asstt. Registrar. Co. Op. Societies – 7 Posts

Asstt. Excise & Taxation officer – 44 Posts

Block Development and Panchayat Officer – 19 Posts

Traffic Manager – 2 Posts

District Supplies Food & Officer – 4 Posts

Asstt. Employment Officer- 5 Posts

Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Last date for application submission: 4 September 2018

The application can be filled up to 5 PM on 4th September after which the link will be closed.

More about Haryana Public Services Commission, HPSC:

The State of Haryana came into existence under the provisions of Punjab Re-Organization Act, 1966 with effect from 1st November, 1966, when the Haryana Public Service Commission also came into existence.