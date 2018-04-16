Haryana Police Recruitment: 7110 jobs up for grabs; Staff Selection Commission invites online applications

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for recruitment to 7,110 posts in different categories of the Police Department.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for recruitment to 7,110 posts in different categories of the Police Department. Applications can be submitted between April 28 and May 28, a spokesman of the Commission said today. These posts included 5,000 posts of male constable (General Duty), 1,147 posts of female constable (General Duty), 500 posts of India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State Male Constable (General Duty), 400 posts of Sub-Inspector (Male) and 63 posts of Sub-Inspector (Female).

The spokesman said the printed copy of online application form with necessary certificates must be brought at the time of scrutiny of documents. No off-line application form or copy of downloaded application form will be accepted at the Commission office. Detailed instructions for filling the online application form are available on the website of the Commission www.hssc.gov.in., he said.