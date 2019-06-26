Haryana Police recruitment 2019: Apply online now for 6400 Constable, SI posts at hssc.gov.in | Check details

Haryana Police recruitment 2019!

Haryana Police recruitment 2019: If you think that you have it in you to serve and protect the citizen then be a part of the police force now. The Haryana Police in its latest recruitment drive invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at hssc.gov.in, haryanapoliceonline.gov.in. All interested candidates can rush to the official website now to apply online and avoid the last minute application. There are a total of 6400 vacancies that have been offered by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. These vacancies are available across the posts on Constable and Sub Inspectors. The Commission is only accepting online application for this recruitment drive and the last date to fill the applications has been extended by the Commission for the convenience of the applicants. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

According to a public notice that was released by the HSSC on June 25, the closing date for the submission of Online Application has been extended by the Commission. According to the notice, the online application for the posts of Male Constables (General Duty), Female Constables (General Duty) and Sub Inspector (Male) that was earlier supposed to end on June 26 has now been extended to July 11, 2019 toll 11.59 PM. Candidates also need to note that along with the last date of the online application, the last date to pay application fees has also been extended to July 15, 2019.

Haryana Police recruitment 2019: Post details

Male Constables (General Duty) – 5000 posts

Female Constables (General Duty) – 1000 posts

Sub Inspector (Male) – 400 posts

Haryana Police recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

For Male Constables and Female Constables (General Duty) posts –

– Interested candidates should have passed class 12th or its equivalent from a recognised board in the country.

– Along with the above, they should have also studied either Hindi or Sanskrit as one of their subjects in class 10th

– Age limit: 18 to 25 years

Sub Inspector (Male) posts –

– Interested candidates should have completed their Graduation recognised institution

– Along with the above, they should have also studied either Hindi or Sanskrit as one of their subjects in class 10th

– Age limit: 18 to 25 years

Haryana Police recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application in order to take part in the recruitment process that has been initiated by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Once the online application has been filled, candidates can take a print out of the same and save it with them for future use.