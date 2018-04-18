Haryana Police Recruitment 2018: Notifications issued for 7710 posts, candidates can apply at hssc.gov.in

The application process will start from April 24.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has issued notifications for 7710 vacancies in Haryana Police. Applications have been invited for posts of Constable (Male), Constable (Female), Sub-Inspector (Male/Female), and Indian reserve Battalions of Haryana State (Male Constable) (GD). Interested candidates may apply in prescribed format on or before May 28 at official website hssc.gov.in . The application process will start from April 24.

Number of vacancies

Constable (Male): 5000 Posts

Constable (Female): 1147 Posts

Sub-Inspector (Male): 400 Posts

Sub-Inspector (Male/Female): 63 Posts

Indian reserve Battalions of Haryana State (Male Constable) (GD) -500 Posts

Educational qualification:

Constable:

Those looking to apply for these posts must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board or Institution. The person also must have studied Hindi/Sanskrit till Matric level or higher educations.

Sub-Inspector

He/she must have at least done graduation or its equivalent from any recognised university or board. The person must have studied Hindi/Sanskrit till Matric level or higher educations.

Age

The minimum age required is 21 while the maximum needed is 27,

Selection Process

Candidates will have to give written exam, physical measurement test, physical screening test and Interview-cum-Personality Test.

How to Apply

The commission will accept online applications through the official website. The last date for applications is May 28.