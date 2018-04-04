Haryana Police Recruitment 2018: 7,000 constables to be recruited? What Haryana DGP BS Sandhu confirmed

​​ ​
Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu today said that the recruitment process of 7,000 constables would be carried out soon.

By: | Chandigarh | Published: April 4, 2018 10:40 PM
Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu today said that the recruitment process of 7,000 constables would be carried out soon. Out of these, 6,000 would be male and 1,000 would be female constables.

Apart from this, 400 male sub-inspectors and 73 female sub-inspectors would also be recruited, Sandhu said here.

He further said that 600 vehicles would soon be purchased for the police department and two vehicles each would be provided in every police station in the state. The emergency call service number 100 would be linked with ambulance and fire brigade service soon, he added.

  1. Sitaram T
    Apr 17, 2018 at 1:57 pm
    Good information for Haryana police recruitment 2018
    Reply

