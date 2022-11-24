Haryana: Over 2,000 PGT, TGT govt teachers recruited in just 17 days

Haryana has recruited as many as 2,075 PGT and TGT teachers for government schools within 17 days through its Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government said that the quick decision was taken to provide teachers so that studies of students do not get affected in the absence of regular teachers.

The new recruitments have been made on contractual basis by the time the process of regular recruitment of teachers takes place.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the last date for applying for the TGT and PGT posts was November 6 this year. HKRNL finished the recruitment process in 17 days. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday provided digital appointments to the teachers.

The recruitment is done on the basis of merit and the concerned body,HKRNL, has scanned academic marks obtained by the candidates, their qualification and related parameters.

The new appointments were made aiming at those schools which are facing shortage of teachers.The Haryana government took quick cognizance of the shortage of staff and immediately appointed teachers to ensure students get quality education, said officials quoted by IE.

However, Haryana Public Service Commission also gave advertisements for the recruitment of 3,863 PGT regular teachers.