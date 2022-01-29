HTET Result 2021: Haryana announces Teacher Eligibility Test results, here’s how to download

HTET Result 2021 announced on bseh.org.in and haryanatet.in: According to data, 183,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

HTET Result 2021 announced: The Board of School Education Haryana on Thursday released the results of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) examination 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result from the board’s official website.

The results were declared for 183,000 candidates, creating heavy traffic on the website and causing it to crash. As a result, candidates can expect delays in accessing their HTET 2021 results.

How to Download HTET 2021 Result: The results of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test have been made available on the websites of both the Board of School Education Haryana and HTET.

— On the official website, candidates will find the ‘HTET Result 2021-22’ link on the homepage

— Upon clicking the link, a separate authentication page will open. On the new page, candidates will have to submit their login credentials such as application number and password

— Upon submission of the details, the result will pop up on the screen

— Candidates must download the HTET Result for future reference

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is a competitive exam for candidates interested in teaching younger and higher classes in schools run by the Haryana government. It has three levels — Level-1 for Primary Teachers (PRTs) for Class 1 to Class 5, Level-2 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) for Class 6 to Class 8, Level-3 for Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs). The board had earlier released the HTET answer key before declaring the results. All candidates also had to undergo biometric verification during the examination process to ensure fairness.

HTET Exam 2021: According to data, 183,000 candidates appeared for the exam. Of the total, 13.7% (2,147 male and 3,293 female candidates) appearing for Level-1 (PRT), 4.3% (1,327 male and 2,004 female candidates) appearing for Level-2 (TGT), and 14.52% (3,633 male and 6,636 female candidates) appearing for Level-3 (PGT) successfully cleared the exam, The Indian Express reported.