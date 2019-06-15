Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 697 posts – apply at hssc.gov.in

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued notification for 697 posts in the state. Applications have been invited for positions of gram sachiv in Development & Panchayat Department. After the online application link becomes active from June 19, candidates who are eligible and wish to apply may do so through official website hssc.gov.in on or before July 3. Candidates are advised to apply online in advance to avoid the rush in last minutes for submission of their application forms. Those applying must at least be a graduate from any recognised university or equivalent to it. While the minimum age required for this post in 17, the maximum age is 42. Here are more details that candidates are looking for. Dates to remember The first date for submission applications in online mode: June 19 Last date for submitting applications in online mode: July 3 Last date for fee submission: July 6 Number of posts: 697 Salary Scale: FPL-Rs. 19900-63200 Educational qualification Candidates must be graduate from any university or its equivalent recognised by the government. Also, candidates must have done their matriculation on Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject. How to Apply Candidates looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format through Online mode at HSSC website from June 19 till July 3. Application Fee General category (male\/female) - Rs 100\/- General category (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 50\/- SC\/BC\/EBPG candidates from Haryana (male) - Rs. 25\/- SC\/BC\/EBPG candidates from Haryana (female) - Rs. 13\/- Earlier in February, the HSSC invited applications for posts of Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv Irrigation and Water Resources as well as Development and Panchayat departments. The application process began on March 23. The last date to apply was April 2. Applicants were asked to submit application fee till April 23. They were asked to apply online through HSSC official website.