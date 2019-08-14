Haryana HARCO Bank Recruitment 2019: Notification issue for 978 posts – check details

HARCO is holding online recruitment for the posts and has already started Online registration from Wednesday, August 14, 2019.



Haryana HARCO Bank posts 2019: The Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. Chandigarh which is listed as a Scheduled Bank, has released a new recruitment notification for the posts of Clerk, Junior Accountant, Senior Accountant and Assistant Manager/ Development Officer in HARCO along with 18 District Central Cooperative Banks. There are 978 posts available at different branches of HARCO Bank in Haryana that include Gurgaon, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Panipat, Faridabad among others.

HARCO is holding online recruitment for the posts and has already started Online registration from Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Candidates who are eligible can submit their application for HARCO bank vacancies on or before August 31, 2019. The selection of the candidates for HARCO Bank Clerk, Junior Accountant, Senior Accountant and Assistant Manager/Development Officer will be based on the online exam which will be organised by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Haryana HARCO Bank Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: August 14, 2019

Last date of online application: August 31, 2019

Tentative preliminary exam date for Clerk : Oct. 2019-Nov., 2019

Date for main exam for Clerk – Yet to be announced

Online single exam for Junior Accountant, Senior Accountant and Assistant Manager/Development Officer: Yet to be announced

Haryana HARCO Bank: Vacancy Details

For Clerks, there are 385 Posts

For Junior Accountant, there are 123 Posts

For Senior Accountant, there are 35 Posts

For Assistant Manager/Development Officer, there are 30 Posts

Haryana HARCO Bank: Pay Scale

Clerk and Accountant: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400)

Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400): Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400)

Haryana HARCO Bank: Eligibility Criteria for Bank Clerk, Accountant & Assistant Manager Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk posts– Candidates should have graduation with 55 percent or be a commerce graduate with 50 percent from a recognized University

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Accountant – Ideal candidate should possess B.Com/B.A with Economics or Math/ B.Sc with Maths as one of the subject with a minimum of 55 percent in aggregate/ B.Tech with 60 percent marks.

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Accountant – Candidates should have 55 percent in Commerce or Science with Maths or BA with Maths or Economics with 3 years experience. OR 50 percent in M.Com or MA with Maths or Economics

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Manager/ Development Officer – Ideal candidates should have 60 percent in Graduation in Science with MathS/Arts with Economics or Math/ Commerce/B.Tech. OR Post Graduate in Math or Economics or Commerce or Business Administration or Engineering with 55 percent either in Graduation or Post Graduation or Chartered Accountant with 55 percent. OR 50 percent marks in Post Graduation in Economics or Maths or Commerce with CAIIB. OR Master in Banking and Insurance Management with 60 percent.

It is also essential to have knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric Standard.

Age Limit for Haryana HARCO Bank posts

Ideally, candidates should be between 18 to 42 years of age.

Haryana HARCO Bank Clerk, Accountant & Assistant Manager Posts: Selection procedure

For Clerk posts, Preliminary Examination, Main online (CBT) Examination and Socio-Economic criteria and experience wil be taken into account.

For Accountant and Assistant Manager/ Development Officer, Online (CBT) Examination and Socio-Economic criteria and experience will be considered. Moreover, ten marks will be given for interview for Assistant Manager/Development officer

Haryana HARCO Bank Jobs 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply Online from August 14 to August 31, 2019.

Haryana HARCO Bank Jobs 2019: Application Fee

The fee or General Category is Rs. 600/-

For SC/BCA/BCB/ EBPG(EWS) candidates of Haryana, it is Rs. 300/-

There is no fee for Ex-serviceman of Haryana.