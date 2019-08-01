Good News for 14000 Haryana Guest Teachers! Government takes this big step

Good News for 14000 Haryana Guest Teachers! (Express Photo)

Haryana Guest Teacher Recruitment: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has taken a big step towards securing the jobs of guest teachers in the state. In a revolutionary decision, the state government has increased the retirement age for 14000 guest teachers in Haryana. The retirement age of Haryana Guest Teachers has now been increased to 58 years and the government will ensure that they get work till this age. Along with this, the government has also decided to give them a salary hike. The government has also decided review the salary of guest teachers twice a year. And if in any case, the guest teacher is out of work, then the Haryana government will make sure that they either get some administrative work or some other related work in the meantime.

The decision comes after years of agitation by guest teachers of the state.The decision will also help those teachers who got backdoor entry in the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda government.

Earlier this year, a new bill – Haryana Guest Teachers Service Bill 2019 – was passed in the state Assembly and the benefits of this bill were passed to around 14000 teachers serving in various schools of the state. These teachers include candidates working as Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). It is to be noted that the services of the guest teachers will note be regularised by this, however, their service conditions will be made similar to those of regular employees.

The state government had increased the salary of guest teachers by 25% in September 2018. The government had increased their wages from Rs 26,000 to Rs 36000. Their wages will now be increased twice a year, once on January 1 and then on July 1.