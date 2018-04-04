Haryana Group D Recruitment for 38,000 posts: Important statement by CM Manohar Lal Khattar for aspirants

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that recruitment of 38,000 posts of group ‘D’ would be conducted soon.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that recruitment of 38,000 posts of group ‘D’ would be conducted soon. “Recruitment of 38,000 posts of group ‘D’ will be conducted soon to provide job opportunities to the youth of the state, especially those belonging to poor families,” the chief minister said, while addressing the people of the Valmiki Community, who called on him at his residence today.

The chief minister said that there would be no condition of educational qualification in the recruitment of sweeper-cum-watchman, according to an official release. He said that hostels would be opened for the students of the scheduled castes and backward classes in 11 districts. Antodaya Seva Kendra would be opened in seven districts after which, it would be opened in all districts at the sub-divisional level, he said.

“The present state government is working to uplift the poor, whereas the previous government was concerned only about their home and their family. The aim of our government is also to provide the poor with health, education and respect besides provides food, cloth and house. If the poor becomes self sufficient then the entire society would be prosperous and happy,” he added.