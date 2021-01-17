Haryana Civil Judge recruitment 2021: HPSC invites applications, check last date and other details

Haryana Civil Judge recruitment notification (Representational Image)

Haryana Civil judge recruitment 2021: The Haryana Public Service Commission invites applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 256 civil judges in the junior division of Haryana Civil services (judicial branch). Recruitment will take place after assessment through three rounds, main written test, interview rounds and the preliminary exam.

The prelims will consist of objective type and MCQ questions and the main exam will be a subjective paper. The exam duration is for two hours. Candidates have to answer a maximum of 125 questions and each question will be of four marks. There is a negative marking of 0.80 marks for every wrong answer. The main exam will consist of six papers of which five are subjective and one is viva or personal interview.

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official HPSC portal- hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Civil judge recruitment 2021 Eligibility:

Candidates should at least have a Bachelor of Law/LLB degree from a Bar Council of India recognized university. The age of the candidate should be at least 21 years and not more than 42 years as on February 15, 2021, i.e the last day of submitting applications. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates.

Haryana Civil judge recruitment 2021 Exam Fee:

Male general candidates will have to register for a fee of Rs 1000. Female and reserve category candidates, both male and female will have to register with a fee of Rs 250. Apart from this, all physically challenged candidates of Haryana will not have to pay any fee.

Haryana Civil judge recruitment 2021 Salary:

Recruited candidates will draw a salary in the range of Rs 27,700- Rs 44,770 or such as may be revised by the Government from time to time.