Haryana CET Result 2022 out for Group C posts! Here’s how you can view your results at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the CET result 2022 for Group C posts. All those candidates who appeared for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test will now be able to check as well as download their results from the official website- hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in.

Going a bit back, the HSSC examination was conducted last year on November 05, and November 6, 2022, at several examination centres across Haryana.

All candidates were provided with provisional answer keys and OMR sheets which were issued on December 8, 2022. While candidates were asked to submit their challenges against the answer key by December 12, 2022.

Now, candidates will be able to check their results online by simply logging in to the official portal by putting in their Registration number and the Date of Birth.

Haryana CET: Here’s how you can check your result



It has been reported that this year more than 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (HCET). All candidates will get their test results in the form of a pdf document.

After which, all the qualified candidates will be provided with scorecards and certificates in pdf format.

Now for the process:

– Visit the official website of HSSC – hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in

– The candidate will then be required to enter their Registration number and Date of Birth and enter the captcha as displayed on the screen.

– Then press on the ‘Submit’ option.

– Lastly, download the screenshot and take a printout for future reference.

As for the cut-off, Haryana CET cut-off marks are 47.50 and above. 95 and above is for the General category while 38 and above are for the reserved category.

