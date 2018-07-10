HAL Recruitment 2018: Check how to apply for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Bengaluru jobs

hindustan aeronautical recruitment 2018, (AP)

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bangalore, has invited applications for its Medical & Health Unit. The applications are invited for the post of Visiting Consultants in various disciplines. The last date of application is July 17, 2018. A per the official notification, Visiting Consultants are required for radiology, medicine, rheumatology, OB&G-laproscopic surgeon), neurosurgeon, pathologist.

For Radiology two positions are available, for medicine (1), rheumatology (1), OB&G-laproscopic surgeon (1), neuro surgeon (1), pathologist (2).

The qualification is MBBS with MD/MS/DNB for different profiles. The candidates are advised to read the detailed qualification mentioned in the official notification.

Candidates are required to have a minimum experience of 5 years, which can be relaxed on need basis.

The selected candidates will be absorbed initially for a period of 2 years renewable at the discretion of the management. They will be required to two visits in a week for two hours per visit.

As per the official notification, the candidates are required to indicate the expected remuneration per visit, at the time of applying. However, selected candidates will be offered remuneration depending on the qualification and experience, in addition to conveyance charges.

Candidates facing any difficulties or for any queries may contact at the phone number, 080-22323005. The candidates can e-mail their query at hr.medical@hal-india.com.

Eligible candidates can apply by sending their application form to the Manager(HR), Medical & Health Unit, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (Bangalore Complex), Suranjandas Road, (Near Old Airport), Bangalore-560017.