HAL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for a number of posts – check at hal-india.co.in

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 6:20 PM

HAL Recruitment 2018: Check details here.

hal recruitment 2018, hal recruitment, hal recruitment 2018 apply online, hal recruitment 2018 bangalore, hal jobs, hal jobs 2018Vacant posts are also there for applicants holding diplomas

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued notification for those having an engineering degree. The company has applications Helicopter Division and Airport Services Centre in Bengaluru for a number of posts which include candidates having Degree in Engineering / Technology or its equivalent in Computer Science / Electrical / Electronics may apply. Details can be checked at https://hal-india.co.in

Those applying those have secured 60 per cent in the qualifying examination. Candidates who are selected candidates will not only be provided with basic training but also on the job training like institutional training for one years.

After the training period is completed, selected candidates will be will appointed as assistant aerodrome officer (grade 1). Candidates for the post of air traffic controller trainee will be chosen via written test and skill test to be held at Bangalore. The pass mark will be 50% marks in both exams.

Vacant posts are also there for applicants holding diplomas. Applications have been issued for 29 posts which are exclusively for Ex-servicemen personnel, for aircraft technician post for maximum 4 years in the non-executive cadre. Please note that candidates after selection will be posted at IAF base Tambaram, Chennai.

Vacancy Details

Air Traffic Controller Trainees: As many as 13 posts are to be filled at Airport Services Centre Division and Helicopter Division, Bengaluru and Tumukuru.

Diploma Technician (Electronics and Communications): There are two vacant positions at Airport Services Centre, HAL, Bangalore Complex.

Aircraft Technician (for Ex-Servicemen): 29 positions in Overhaul Division, Bangalore Complex

Engineer (Radio and Radar): 1 position for Airport Services Centre Division, Bangalore.

