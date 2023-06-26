H-1B Visa new rules: A smooth renewal process from now on! What exactly has changed?

Those settled in the US can now breathe a sigh of relief as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent address to the Indian diaspora announced that the professionals working in the States can renew their work visas without having to travel abroad.

The announcement was initially made by the US State Department ahead of PM Modi and POTUS Joe Biden’s bilateral meeting. The Department revealed that this decision has been taken as a part of the people-to-people initiative.

H-1B visa renewal

Before PM Modi made the announcement, foreign workers of the Indian diaspora would in most cases have to go back to their home country and get the H-1B visa extension stamp on their passports. Needless to say, it was a pretty big inconvenience for both the workers as well as their employers as according to multiple reports and complaints, people had to wait for their visa renewal for as long as two years.

However, now the United States authorities have revealed that they will introduce ‘in-country’ renewable H-1B visas to smoothen the process for Indians who are working in the US on an H-1B visa.

The US Department of State announced that they will launch a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year.

Expediting the process:

The US Department of State also revealed that it would initiate a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year.

The joint India-US Statement said the pilot will be launched “including for Indian nationals, with the intent to implement this for an expanded pool of H-1B and L visa holders in 2024 and eventually broadening the program to include other eligible categories.”

The leaders have also revealed that there will be more focus on identifying additional mechanisms to facilitate travel for business, tourism, and professional and technical exchanges between the two countries, reported ANI.