Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 28,000 vacancies; here’s how you can apply

The recruitment process was due for sometime due to the raging coronavirus pandemic (Representational image)

Gujarat Police Jobs: The Gujarat government is all set to start recruitment process for 27,847 police personnel. The intake will also have vacancies for the post of sub inspectors and home guards, the official statement released on Monday stated. The recruitment process was due for sometime due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official release, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi held a review meeting on September 19 with the chairpersons of different police recruitment boards to instruct them regarding the process. The minister had asked the recruitment boards to finish the process at the earliest.

“To strengthen the law and order scenario, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to start the recruitment process to fill up 27,847 posts in the Home Department. Recruitment will be conducted for armed and unarmed PSI, assistant sub inspectors, intelligence officers, constables, PSIs for wireless and motor transport divisions, home guards and Gram Rakshak Dal personnel,” read the official release as reported by the news agency PTI.

The recruitment would improve policing in the state and also create employment opportunities, the release further added.