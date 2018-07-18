Gujarat Civil Service Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 294 jobs, candidates may apply at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Candidates who are graduates and not more than 35 years of age may apply to appear in the examination.

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has issued notification for Gujarat Civil Service Class – I & II examination 2018. It also issued details of Gujarat Administrative Service Class-I and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-II exam. The commission is looking to fulfil as many as 75 class I posts and 219 class II posts. Candidates may apply on commission’s official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Candidates who are graduates and not more than 35 years of age may apply to appear in the examination They must also have adequate knowledge of Gujarat or Hindi or both.

‘A candidate who has appeared or intend to appear or awaiting result of final semester/year of the required qualification can apply, but the candidate has to qualify and submit the required qualification as advertised before the last date of submitting application for mains examination. Also, the candidate must have completed 20 years of age on the last date of online application,’ the Commission’s notification read.

While the preliminary exam will be held in October and results will be out in December. The preliminary exams will be objective and will consist of two general studies papers 200 marks each. The prelims exam will carry a total of 400 marks. The last date to apply is July 31.

Here is how to apply for the exam:

1) Candidates are first required to visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

2) They must now click on the advertisement link

3) They are now required to click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Advertisement number 40/2018-19’.

4) This will take candidates to link https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

5) Candidates will now have to register and fill up full details and save the form

6) They will now require to click on ‘Apply’ against respective posts

7) Candidates are required to log in with credentials that are asked

8) They must now fill the application form, pay online application fee and complete the application procedure.

9) Now candidates may take out print out for future use

10) Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.