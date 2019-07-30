GSSSB Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for these posts – check how to apply

The board has invited applications for a number of posts.

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of assistant engineer, lab assistant among others. Those candidates who are willing to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before August 24.

Dates to remember

GSSSB Recruitment 2019 starting date for online application – July 25

GSSSB Recruitment 2019: Last date for online application submission -August 24

GSSSB Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Agriculture Overseer – 3 positions

Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Class- 3-11 positions

Assistant Pharmacist (Ayurveda) – 3 positions

Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Class 3 – 106 positions

Physio Therapist / Tutor Cum Physio Therapist – 13 positions

Senior Pharmacist – 20 positions

Laboratory Assistant – 116 positions

Librarian – 5 positions

Assistant Binder – 30 positions

Surveyor – 25 positions

Mechanic – 7 positions

Assistant Machine man – 4 positions

Sub Overseer – 4 positions

Assistant Machine man – 57 positions

Technical Assistant – 4 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Those looking to apply may check official website https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/ to know about required educational qualification, age limits and other details

How to apply

Those interested may apply for above-said posts through online mode on or before August 24. After applying candidates may also take out a printout for future use.

Application Fee

Candidates under SC/ST/ SEBC/ ESM/ PH categories will not have to pay anything, while others will have to pay Rs 100 + Rs.12 as postal charges.

The GSSSB earlier issued notification for 3,097 posts. Applications were invited to fill up vacancies of sachivalay clerk and office assistant as also for office superintendent in Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal. Those who were interested were asked to apply at GSSSB official website. The last date to apply was June 30.

The notification also said that those looking to apply must at least have passed Class 12 or it’s equivalent. It said that candidates must also have certificate /marksheet of basic computer knowledge or certificate from any organisation/ board that recognised by the government.