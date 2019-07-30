GSSSB Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for these posts – check how to apply

GSSSB Recruitment 2019: Those candidates who are willing to apply may do so through the prescribed format.
Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of assistant engineer, lab assistant among others. Those candidates who are willing to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before August 24.
Dates to remember
GSSSB Recruitment 2019 starting date for online application – July 25
GSSSB Recruitment 2019: Last date for online application submission -August 24
GSSSB Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Agriculture Overseer – 3 positions
Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Class- 3-11 positions
Assistant Pharmacist (Ayurveda) – 3 positions
Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Class 3 – 106 positions
Physio Therapist / Tutor Cum Physio Therapist – 13 positions
Senior Pharmacist – 20 positions
Laboratory Assistant – 116 positions
Librarian – 5 positions
Assistant Binder – 30 positions
Surveyor – 25 positions
Mechanic – 7 positions
Assistant Machine man – 4 positions
Sub Overseer – 4 positions
Assistant Machine man – 57 positions
Technical Assistant – 4 positions
Eligibility Criteria
Those looking to apply may check official website https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/ to know about required educational qualification, age limits and other details
How to apply
Those interested may apply for above-said posts through online mode on or before August 24. After applying candidates may also take out a printout for future use.
Application Fee
Candidates under SC/ST/ SEBC/ ESM/ PH categories will not have to pay anything, while others will have to pay Rs 100 + Rs.12 as postal charges.
The GSSSB earlier issued notification for 3,097 posts. Applications were invited to fill up vacancies of sachivalay clerk and office assistant as also for office superintendent in Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal. Those who were interested were asked to apply at GSSSB official website. The last date to apply was June 30.
The notification also said that those looking to apply must at least have passed Class 12 or it’s equivalent. It said that candidates must also have certificate /marksheet of basic computer knowledge or certificate from any organisation/ board that recognised by the government.
