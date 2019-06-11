GSSSB Recruitment 2019: Gujarat board issues notification for 3,097 posts – check how to apply

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has issued notification for as many as 3,097 posts of Binsachivalay clerk and office assistant as well as office superintendent in Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal. Interested candidates may apply at GSSSB official website - www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is June 30. Things to remember Last Date to apply online: June 30 Total number of vacant posts: 3,097 Binsachivalay Clerk & office Assistant posts : 3043 Office Superintendent (Industry and Mining department) posts: 33 Office Superintendent (Fisheries Fisheries) posts: 11 Eligibility Criteria Those looking to apply must at least be class 12 passed or its equivalent. They must also have certificate \/marksheet of Basic Computer knowledge or Certificate from any organisation\/ board that is recognised. How to Apply Those who are eligible and wish to apply may do so through the prescribed format through official website www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Last year, the board and invited applications to fill up 2221 posts for clerk, office assistant, lab technician vacancies. Candidates were asked to apply online through the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. While the online application process began from October 12, 2018, it ended on November 2, 2018. The board had asked for the upper age limit of 33 years of age, while the minimum required qualification was bachelors or a diploma degree. Meanwhile, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) may come out with a notification for Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2019 soon. It may be announced on June 20. The application procedure will start in July. Last year, the council announced vacancies for 1,255 positions. The BPSC, in its notification, may announce vacancies for 500 posts in a number of positions like supply inspector, revenue officer, rural development officer etc. Candidates who are are interested to apply may do so after the notification is out through official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam may be held in the month of August.