GSRTC Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 2,249 posts – check details

The candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification

GSRTC Recruitment 2019: The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has issued notification for as many as 2,249 posts. Applications have been invited for the posts of drivers. The process of application has begun and will continue until August 11. The candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the official site — gsrtc.in — to know about the eligibility criteria.

Here are some important details

Last Date to apply: August 11

Age: The applicants need to be between the age group of 25 and 38 years.

How to Apply

Go to: https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/#

Search for: Online Application Tab

Click on APPLY

Select the relevant department-GSRTC

You’ll find another APPLY option

Click on APPLY and fill the required sections

Earlier, the GSRTC had invited applications for a number of posts including Junior Assistant, Clerk, Traffic Controller, Junior Accountant, Traffic Inspector, and Assistant Traffic Inspector. The last date to apply was July 10. There was a total of 93 posts, for which the notification was out. The Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interview.

Also read: NTA NET UGC Exam 2019: Results likely tomorrow, candidates may check at ntanet.nic.in

Last month, the Gujarat Police issued a notification inviting applications for more than 10,000 personnel in the state in the near future. The proposal for the same was cleared by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The announcement to recruit police personnel was made by state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja when he was speaking at a passing-out-parade of the Lokrakshak Dal jawans at the Police Training School. The minister also spoke about the efficiency of the state police department that has gone up in the past several years.