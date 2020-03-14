Great news! IIIT Naya Raipur student gets big salary package at Microsoft

As many as 12 students from the campus have been picked up for a six-month project abroad. (Representative image: IE)

IIIT Naya Raipur has created a record of its own as all the students from its Bachelor of Technology (BTech) course have got offers from top companies in India and abroad during the just-concluded placement season. In fact, the US-based tech giant Microsoft offered a package of Rs 43 lakh per annum to one of its students.

Apart from this, as many as 12 students from the campus have been picked up for a six-month project abroad, while 16 others have been selected in Deloitte US consulting. American Express also selected two students and Karl Zeis selected four. The DRDO has also offered a six-month project to some students.

This was the first placement season for IIIT Naya Raipur which was established in 2015. While the average package of the BTech batch remained Rs 8 lakh, most got their jobs through on and off-campus placement. Among the most offered jobs include quality assurance, software developer, data analytics/image processing, data analytics, business analyst and consulting.

Currently, the IIIT Naya Raipur has three undergraduate programmes which include BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI). These programmes are designed to focus on skills with innovation and entrepreneurship skills among students.

Late last year, a student from IIT-Roorkee had got an offer Rs 1.54 crore in an international firm .Among Indian companies, the highest package offered to a student from IIT-Roorkee was Rs 62.28 lakh. Among companirs that took part in the process include Goldman Sachs, American Express India, Google, JP Morgan Chase and Company – QR, Jaguar Land Rover India Limited, Microsoft, Uber among others

As many as 322 offers were made at IIT-Roorkee by close to 30 companies.