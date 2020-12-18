  • MORE MARKET STATS

Grant of extra chance to civil services aspirants under consideration: Centre to Supreme Court

By: |
December 18, 2020 9:52 PM

Earlier on September 30, the top court had refused to postpone the UPSC civil services preliminary exam, which was held on October 4, because of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

supreme court UPSCThe top court had asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants.

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has been considering the issue of granting one more opportunity to those civil services aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in the exams conducted by UPSC this year due to the pandemic situation.

A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari was hearing a plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking an extra chance on account of COVID-19 related issues that ruined their last opportunity to crack the UPSC exam.

Related News

“The issue is under government’s consideration,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench in the hearing conducted via video-conferencing.

Earlier on September 30, the top court had refused to postpone the UPSC civil services preliminary exam, which was held on October 4, because of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

However, the top court had asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt allowed for the exam due to the pandemic.
The bench was then told that a formal decision can be taken by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) only.

Dealing with a separate plea filed by one Rachna Singh on Friday, the bench sought the views of the Centre and listed the case in January next year after the law officer said that the government was seized of it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Grant of extra chance to civil services aspirants under consideration Centre to Supreme Court
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amid confusion over Assistant Central Intelligence Officer recruitment, this is what Intelligence Bureau has to say
2UPSC CDS Result 2020 declared: Successful candidates must do this within 2 weeks — check details
3RRB Fraud Alert! Beware of fake websites, agents promising jobs, Railways warns RRB aspirants