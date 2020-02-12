Grand offers for IIM Kashipur students during summer internship placements – check the highest stipend

Despite the increase in batch size, there was a rise of 12 percent stipend

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kashipur registered 100 percent placement internships for its students. A total of 243 students were offered 257 positions by as many as 108 firms. This year, while the average stipend offered was Rs 70,131, the highest was Rs 3,15,000.

A total of 29 female candidates got offers from leading brands like Deloitte, ICICI Bank, OLX, EY, IDBI among other companies in various fields of HR, marketing, strategy and finance. The institute has also claimed that top 10 percent students got the average stipend of Rs 2,02,212. Despite the increase in batch size, there was a rise of 12 percent stipend, it further added.

Dr Kunal Ganguly, chairperson placements, IIM Kashipur, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “ “We had an exemplary placement season this year. We are looking forward to continuing association with the corporate sector at different platforms ranging from administration to academia.”

Among sectors that dominated the recruitment include FMCG, BFSI, advertising, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, E-Commerce, operations, education, retail, entertainment, media, food and beverage. Top companies which participated in the process include Yes Bank, Tata Capital, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SIDBI, Ujjivan among others.

In the meantime, the average salary recorded during the placement of IIM Calcutta students was 28 lakh for top 10 percent students. According to the institute, the highest package was Rs 54.5 lakh per annum

Close to 492 jobs were offered to 439 students. These offers were made by 136 firms. Other sectors that were involved in the process include consulting sector, general management, sales and marketing sector. While these saw 30 percent placements, other sectors like operations, IT analytics, product management sector offered jobs to 22 percent of students.

The institute, recently launched the Executive Programme in Communication Strategies for Corporate Leaders (EPCSCL) for students.