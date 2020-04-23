Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment: Application deadline extended – check important update

It is the second phase of GDS recruitment in the postal circle of Uttar Pradesh.

Application deadline for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment has been extended until May 7 for the Uttar Pradesh postal area. The submission process for the application was scheduled to close on April 22. This postponement will allow candidates who did not apply for the post by the earlier timeline to apply for these vacancies.

“The minimum and maximum of age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as on 23.03.2020 the date of notification of the vacancies,” the job notice said. It is the second phase of GDS recruitment in the postal circle of Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment process will fill a total of 3951 vacancies. Gramin Dak Sevaks are Postmaster in the Branch, Post Master in the Assistant Branch and Dak Sevak.

“Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks,” the notification added.

It requires applicants to have local language experience, too. In accordance with the guidelines specified in the job notice, the applicant should have studied the local language as compulsory or elective subjects at least up to the 10th level, as stated by the State Government or according to constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India.

Applicants will be asked to pay a Rs 100 fee. The charge for female candidates as well as those belonging to the group PwD, SC and ST are exempted. Those selected for the BPM post will receive a salary ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 while ABPM and Dak Sevak will receive Rs 10,00 to Rs 12,000 per month.