GPTW study reveals 31% women are working as c-level executives

Women are playing an important role shaping the future of the nation. They are progressing in every field. From household to office work, they are managing everything brilliantly.

To check the ratio of the working women, the Great Place to Work® India has calculated the ratio of working women and checked how many women are working on the executive level posts based on the survey collected data from 37 million employees, including 9 million women, from 1122 firms.

Also Read| Outside the class: Making engineers more employable

According to the GPTW latest report, 31% of women are working as Executive, C-Level Managers and CEO in 2022. To narrow it down, 22% women oversee Non Profit organizations, 22% of females are supervising educational sectors & 15% are at the forefront of Retail industries.

On the other hand, the report also reveals that 23% women are working as Mid-Level Managers & 16% are employed below supervision. However, the percentage of mid-level managers and those below supervisory level fell short of last year’s figures by 2% and 3%, respectively. A total of 24 percent of the workforce consists of women employees. This year, India’s best workplaces for women have on average 37% women in their organizations as compared to 27% among other workplaces.

While speaking on the same, Ms. Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work® India said that women are gradually finding their seat at the table and narrowing the gender gap in their workplace experience. To encourage women, a fair and equitable work environment is the need of the hour which recognizes their merit. More workplaces are realizing its worth and making consistent efforts to make the environment equitable and unbiased. As a result, we get 7% positive feedback about their managers playing an important role in driving this perception.

Also Read| Moonlighting: Should it be legalised?

According to the report, 78% female workers feel that the management incorporates their decisions that influence their work and career in 2022 which is up from 71% in 2021, and 64% in 2022. Hence, it is encouraging to see that the women employees are more involved in the decisions that affect their job environment compared to the previous years.