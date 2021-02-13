Govt launches Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship with monthly stipend of up to Rs 60,000; check details

The government has now decided to expand the scheme to all the districts of the country.

The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has launched the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship in association with nine IIMs of the country. Selected fellows will be given a stipend of about Rs 50,000 per month during the first year and Rs 60,000 per month during the second year of the fellowship programme. The government has invited applications from the interested candidates and the registrations will remain open between February 15 and March 27, The Indian Express reported.

The fellowship, which is being offered under the World Bank loan assisted programme SANKALP, will have two stages. In the preliminary stage, the fellows will be imparted training by the nine top IIMs of the country and in the later phase of the fellowship, the fellows will work on strengthening the District Skill Committees and the District Skill administration. The fellows will be imparted training to understand the overall skill development ecosystem and knowledge base to take the skill development programmes of the government in the right direction. After completing their training, the fellows will be attached to the District Skill Committees and help in the formulation of the District Skill Development Plans at the district level.

It is pertinent to note that the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF) has already been piloted on a small scale in a total of 69 districts of the country by imparting training to 69 fellows. The government has now decided to expand the scheme to all the districts of the country. The nine Indian Institute of Management institutes, which are associated with the MGNF include IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow, IIM Bangalore, IIM Udaipur, IIM Nagpur, IIM Ranchi and IIM Jammu, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Visakhapatnam.