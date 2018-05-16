Govt jobs storm in Maharashtra! 36,000 vacancies to be filled – What CM Devendra Fadnavis confirmed

Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI).

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday gave his nod to fill 36,000 posts which are available in the different department of the state government, especially in agriculture and rural development departments. The massive step is a bid to fulfil a promise Fadnavis had made during the state assembly’s budget session this year. During the budget session of the state legislature, the state CM had announced that total 72,000 vacant posts will be filled in two phases over the next two years.

As part of the promise, 36,000 vacancies will be filled in the first phase, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The move is aimed at strengthening the government machinery in rural areas, it said. According to the statement, priority will be given to agriculture and rural development departments for the development of agriculture sector, improving the farmers’ lives and providing essential infrastructure in rural areas.

The decision to fill the vacancies was taken to ensure that the government schemes for the welfare of farmers and strengthening of the agriculture sector are implemented expeditiously, the statement said, adding that vacant posts were creating problems for its smooth implementation.

Here are the state government departments which will be open to hiring candidates:

Of the 36,000 vacant posts to be filled in the first phase, 11,005 posts will be filled in the rural development department, 10,568 posts in health, 7,111 posts in the home department, 2,572 in agriculture, 1,047 in animal husbandry, 837 in public works department (PWD), 423 in water conservation, 90 in fisheries and 1,664 posts in urban development department.

During the Budget, Rs 13,385 crore was allocated for the Home department. The finds were to be used for modernisation and upgradations of the police force. Apart from this, a total of Rs 8233 crore was allocated for irrigation department.