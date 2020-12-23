Govt jobs seekers beware! PIB busts fake National Recruitment Agency (NRA) website — check details

Govt jobs seekers beware! Government jobs, or ‘sarkari naukri’ as they are colloquially known, draw immense interest from the large mass of job aspirants in our country. Due to the popularity of government job vacancies, unscrupulous elements exploit the situation to set up fraudulent job portals and websites and defraud unsuspecting aspirants.

The discerning eye can differentiate between a real and fake government jobs portal, but some applicants sometimes fail to notice the obvious red flags on such fraudulent employment websites. One such job portal that claimed to be the official website of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) has been flagged as fake by the government on Wednesday.

Exposing this recruitment scam, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check account on Twitter said: “A website is claiming to be the official website of the National Recruitment Agency and is inviting applications for various posts.”

“#PIBFactCheck: This website is #Fake. The NRA has not issued any advertisement/notice for recruitment against vacancies in the Government, as yet,” it further added.

A website is claiming to be the official website of the National Recruitment Agency and is inviting applications for various posts.#PIBFactCheck: This website is #Fake. The NRA has not issued any advertisement/notice for recruitment against vacancies in the Government, as yet. pic.twitter.com/0Q0eq9fiuP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 23, 2020

The screenshot shared by PIB Fact Check on Twitter shows “nra-gov.online” as the URL for the fake government jobs website.

Responders to the tweet also claimed that the fake jobs website was demanding and charging money from gullible job seekers who applied on the fake NRA jobs portal without checking its authenticity.

PIB Fact Checker describes itself on Twitter as a service that counters “misinformation on government policies and schemes”. It also has provision for citizens to submit any suspicious information regarding the government or any government-related news that they suspect to be fake at +918799711259 or on socialmedia@pib.gov.in for verification.