Govt jobs for engineers! BSPHCL Recruitment 2018: Salary at consolidated pay band of Rs 36800-58600; check how to apply

BSPHCL recruitment 2018: The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company is offering a total of 240 vacant positions.

BSPHCL recruitment 2018: The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Ltd. has invited candidates to apply for the post of assistant electrical engineer & assistant engineer (civil) on the basis of valid gate score at bsphcl.bih.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website and apply for the same. The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company is offering a total of 240 vacant positions, out of which 200 posts are for Assistant Electrical Engineer and 40 Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts. Mentioned below are all the important details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the posts on offer-

BSPHCL recruitment 2018: Eligibility-

Assistant Electrical Engineer: Full time 4 years Engineering Degree BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics from a recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE.

Assistant Engineer (Civil): Full time 4 years’ B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Civil Engineering/ Construction Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE.

Note: Candidates appearing in final year of Engineering discipline and having valid GATE score may also apply for the respective posts but the final year marks sheet with minimum percentage of marks as mentioned in by the institute. Engineering Degree certificate shall have to be submitted at the time of documents verification/ counselling. If they do not submit their required Eng. Degree certificates at the time of verification, their candidature summarily will be rejected.

BSPHCL recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

Consolidated Pay Band – Rs 36800-58600 for One year during probation period starting with consolidated monthly pay Rs. 36800/- (Rs. Thirty six thousand eight hundred) only.

After completion of one year of probation period from the date of appointment on consolidated pay, Regular Pay in Level 8 (as per 7th PRC) will be admissible subject to their conduct and performance remaining satisfactory and their achieving the minimum performance targets/ indicators decided and evaluated by the competent authority during the probation period.

BSPHCL recruitment 2018: Application Fees-

The application fee is Rs.1,500/- (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only for UR, BC and EBC candidates and for SC/ ST of Bihar domicile & Divyang is Rs.375/- (Rupees Three hundred seventy five) only. The fee will be accepted through online payment mode.

BSPHCL recruitment 2018: How to apply-

The applicants are required to apply through “ONLINE” on the Website of www.bsphcl.bih.nic.in. The Website will be open from 16.03.2018 at 11:00 AM to 01.04.2018 upto 06:00 PM. After filling up the ON-LINE application; Candidates shall have to take a print out of the same.

Soft copy of necessary certificates, as specified, shall have to be attached/uploaded with the online application.

BSPHCL recruitment 2018: Important Dates-

Online Registration starting : 16-03-2018 at 11:00 AM

Online Registration closing date: 31-03-2018 till 06:00 PM

Last date of payment through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. : 01-04-2018 till 06:00 PM