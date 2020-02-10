Govt job recruitment 2020 in Chandigarh: Check Patwari and other latest job vacancies here

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Controller Civil Defence in Chandigarh has opened six vacancies for the post of Patwari and Wireless Operator. The candidates are expected to apply for these posts by February 20, 2020 and the application should be submitted in a format prescribed by the official site. The positions, according to the official notice, are temporary.

Posts vacant:

For Patwari: 3 posts

For Wireless Operator: 3 posts

Education qualification required:

For the post of Patwari, the candidates must have a Matriculation degree or have completed senior secondary education (10+2) with Hindi & Punjabi up to Matric Standard. The candidates are also expected to have proficiency in the computer operations, word processing and spreadsheets. The candidate should also pass Patwar Exam from Director Lands records of the state government of Punjab/Haryana.

For the posts of the wireless operator, the candidate should be graduated and have a diploma in the trade Wireless Operator from ITI. Certificate of ICT skills is also preferable.

Salary:

The salary for the post of Patwari ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 34,000. For the position of wireless operators, employees can earn between Rs 6,000 – Rs 20,000.

Selection Criteria:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. All the candidates applying for these posts should have an age between 18 and 37 years.

Additional Information:

The application should be sent to the Deputy Commissioner Office Receipt Section, Ground Floor, Estate Office Building, Sector 17, Chandigarh on or before February 20, 2020. Moreover, all candidates are expected to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.