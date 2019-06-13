Govt clears decks for filling up of 7,000 vacancies: Here’s how it will impact you

Paving way for the recruitment of 7,000 teachers, the Union cabinet has approved the introduction of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill in the upcoming Parliament session beginning on June 17. Once cleared, it allows filling up as many posts by direct recruitment as per a new quota system, the HRD Ministry has said. As per it, the step will play an important role in reforming the education sector, while keeping aspirations of the people across the country in mind. After its clearance, the bill will replace Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance, 2019. The decision of the cabinet will address the demands of those belonging to Scheduled Castes\/Scheduled Tribes\/ Socially and Economically Backward classes. This bill will ensure that their rights are guaranteed under the Constitution. The ministry also said that the government will ensure providing of 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Section of the society.. The ministry further hoped it will ensure the improvement of teaching standards in higher educational institutions in the country by attracting talented candidates from Scs\/STs\/SEBCs\/EWS categories. Based on the reservation system on a 200-point roster, the bill will also consider university\/college as one unit. The appointments had been put on hold since March 2018, after a 2017 order by the Allahabad High Court asking universities to treat departments and not unviersities as a unit to grant reservations in teaching jobs. Earlier, this year, the Union Cabinet gave green signal to an ordinance on reservation mechanism for recruitment of faculty members in universities. In March last year followed by Allahabad High Court order in April 2017, the University Grants Commission announced that an individual department must be considered as the base unit in order to calculate a number of teaching positions to be reserved for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe applicants. In February this year, the Supreme Court dismissed a review plea filed by the HRD Ministry after the top court rejected its special leave petition. This led to protests from teachers and students across the country.