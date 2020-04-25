Govt calls for internship applications for Covid-19 pandemic management

Unlike the usual internship stints of a couple of months, the government has issued notice for internship that will span over eight months. (IE photo)

The government has invited applications from students and professionals interested to intern with the authorities in the handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. Students and professionals from the IIMs and other top educational institutions across the country recognised by the government can apply for the internship, a report in the The Indian Express said. Unlike the usual internship stints of a couple of months, the government has issued notice for internship that will span over eight months. The notification in this regard has been issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions.

In tune with the social distancing guidelines, the internship is entirely work from home based, according to the notice issued by the government. Expecting a large number of applications for the unique opportunity, the government has also devised a selection process for the select group of interns out of the total number of applications. In the first stage, the educational institutions will share the names of the total number of interested students with the government. A selection round comprising of a small interview with the candidates will ensue afterwards. Based on the interview performance and the educational and professional work experience, the final list of the selected students will be put out by the government.

Eleven empowered groups of the government will be responsible for assigning the task to the selected interns online. The collaboration will be facilitated on a video-app called SLACK. On successful completion of the internship, all the interns will be provided with the certificates issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). However, no provision for any stipend or monthly allowance has been made by the government. But any experience of working with the government-paid or unpaid- can not only come to use in one’s future career but also holds great esteem among the best foreign universities.

All interested candidates can send their resume on- manoj.gupta74@nic.in or soigot-dopt@gov.in