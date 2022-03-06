Government Jobs: List of PSU, Bank, PSC jobs to apply this week

Aspirants preparing for government jobs can apply for the following government jobs as per their eligibility criteria.

Various government organisations, banks, PSUs are opening avenues for fresh college/high school pass outs or those looking for government jobs for a long time in several positions like officers, clerical and apprenticeship. The recruitment process, eligibility criteria, exam pattern are mentioned below.

RBI Recruitment for assistants

A nationwide competitive examination will be held in the first phase of RBI recruitment for the post of assistants. The Reserve Bank has invited applications for the same that begins on February 17.

The recruitment process will be held in two phases , preliminary and mains examination followed by Proficiency Test (LPT). The preliminary exam will be conducted on March 26 and 27 while the main exam will be conducted in May.

Last date to apply: March 8

Where to apply: rbi.org.in

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ for a total 100 vacancies The application process began on March 4 and the exam will be held on April 16. Candidates who qualify for the exam will be called for an interview that will be held in May 2022.

Where to apply: sidbi.in

Last date to apply: March 24

GAIL Executive Trainee posts

GAIL is recruiting engineers in the post of executive trainee. The company posted 48 vacancies for Executive Trainee recently, out of which 118 are for instrumentations, 15 each for electrical and mechanical background.

Last date to apply: March 16

Where to apply: gailonline.com

East Coast Railway apprentice recruitment

East Coast railway apprentice recruitment cell, Bhubaneswar has invited applications on 756 vacant posts that will be filed through recruitment drive in the post of apprentice at its workshops in east-coast railways.

Last date to apply: March 7

Where to apply: rrcbbs.org.in

West Bengal Civil Service exam 2022

State civil services recruitment at West Bengal starts this week. The West Bengal Public Service Commission has begun the application process for WBCS 2022 from March 03, 2022. The recruitment drive will be conducted in two stages: written and personality test.

Last date to apply: March 24

Where to apply: wbpsc.gov.in