Government jobs alert! Over 9,000 vacancies announced by this state government; check details

The Tripura government today said it will fill up 9,424 vacant posts in different departments soon by strictly adhering to the new employment policy it introduced after coming to power in March this year. Minister for Education and Law, Ratan Lal Nath said Tripura’s Council of Ministers introduced a fair recruitment policy replacing the old flawed one to provide jobs to the deserving candidates alone.

We would strictly adhere to the new employment policy of the state. All new appointments would be made through examinations conducted by the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), he told reporters here yesterday. The BJP-IPFT government headed by Chief Minister Biplab Deb imposed embargo on all ongoing recruitment processes on March 10, the very next day after it assumed office, citing grounds for review.

Restriction on recruitments has been revoked recently. We sent a letter to TPSC to conduct recruitment procedure for 182 Assistant Professors. Recruitment would also be done in over 9,000 other posts in different government departments, Nath said. The minister also said the previous Left Front government withheld recruitment in over 8,000 posts though many of them were notified by TPSC.

Many of them were sanctioned by the finance department as well, he added. He also said that recruitment processes initiated by the previous Left Front government now stand cancelled and the process will be started shortly. Any candidate who has exceeded upper age limit for government service would be able to avail a one-time relaxation of age bar, the minister said.