Government jobs alert! From Railway, Defence to UPSC, here is what to expect in 2018

Government jobs 2018: The recruitment season is almost here and job seekers are on a lookout for a shift. According to the latest report by Wisdomjobs.com, an online recruitment and career solutions portal, the recruitment market appears to be well on its way to recovering from the recession faced in the first half of 2017. This is good news for all those hoping to secure a new job this year. While the market is flooded by private sector jobs, a lot of people in the country are on a lookout for government job for secruity.

Mentioned below are the top 5 Government Job sectors that will appeal to job seekers:

Railway Recruitment 2018

The Indian Railways since the beginning of this year has offered a number of vacant posts for aspirants. The latest recruitment includes the Railway Group D Recruitment. The application process for the same is open till March 31, 2018 for a total of 62907 posts. The Railways has also invited candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III Posts. The application form for this vacancy is also available till March 31, which means applicants have until the end of this week to apply for the above mentioned posts. The details of the two recruitments can be found on the official website of Indian Railways or Railway Recruitment Board or even the websites of the regional RRBs.

Defence job 2018

The Indian Army is conducting Recruitment Rallies across the country to hire people for a number of posts. In order to clear this recruitment process, candidates are required to register online through the official website for participation in Army Recruitment Rally location wise. The last date defers from one location to other. The Indian Navy in its latest notification has also invited applications for the post of Civilian Personnel at Southern Naval Command. Interested candidates can find more details on the official website. Note that the last date to apply for the same is today. The Indian Air force has offered Civilian Jobs for 3rd and 4th Grade Posts which provides backend work to the organization. Intermediate to Post Graduate candidates can apply for the posts of Civilian. The full notification can be found on the official website of Indian Air Force.

UPSC recruitment 2018

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its latest recruitment process has invited candidates to apply for the post of Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2018. The last date to apply for the same is on or before April 16, 2018. The entrance examination for UPSC IES/ISS Examination 2018 will be conducted on 29 June 2018. On the other hand, the online application process for UPSC Civil Services (IAS) 2018 Exam is over and the commission is all set to conduct the exam on June 3, 2018. Apart from these vacancies, UPSC annually conducts a number of examinations for recruitment to government departments.

TET recruitment 2018

A number of Teacher Eligibility Tests are conducted in Indian every year. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in its latest recruitment process, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of LT Grade Teacher through LT Grade Teacher Examination 2018. The candidates eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2018. A total of 10768 posts are on offer.

Police vacancy 2018

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification earlier in the month for SSC Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Asst. Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Exam 2018. The online application process has started and the last date of online application is 02 April 2018 up to 05.00 PM. A total of 1223 posts are up for grabs.