Government jobs alert! Fresh opportunities at EIL, Powergrid, DAE, POSOCO, CUT, NFL; check details

Recruitment process is underway in number of government sector organisations across the country. Scores of posts are up for grabs in several government departments and institutions of learning. Recently, over 400 vacancies announced in Utkal University, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Department of Atomic Energy, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and POWERGRID and Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) altogether. Government job aspirants are required to fill the applications forms and apply for the respective posts in the prescribed format on or before the last date of application. Complete details are as follows:

1) Utkal University Recruitment 2018

Official website: utkaluniversity.nic.in

Post: Assistant Professor Post

No. of. vacancies: 37

Last date:

• Online Application – 27 June 2018

• Submitting Print-out of Online Application – 04 July 2018

Eligibility

• Professor

> Ph.D. in the concerned discipline

> Minimum of 10 years of teaching experience in university/college and/or experience in research at the University

• Associate Professor

> Ph.D. Degree in the concerned disciplines

> Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks

> Minimum of 8 years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University

• Assistant Professor

> Good academic record with at least 55% marks at the Master’s Degree level an equivalent degree and cleared NET /SLET/SET or Ph.D

How to apply

• Print-out of online application along with required documents

• Submit to Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar, India latest by 04 July 2018.

2) Central University of Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2018

Official website: www.cutn.ac.in

Post: Non-Teaching Posts

No. of. vacancies: 43

Last date: 20 June 2018

Eligibility

• Librarian – Master Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent.

• Assistant Librarian– Master’s Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation or an equivalent professional degree.

• Assistant Registrar– Master’s Degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent.

How to apply

Candidates need to send their applications along with the documents to the following address:

The Assistant Registrar, Recruitment cell, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, Thiruvarur – 610 005, Tamil Nadu

3) Department of Atomic Energy

Official website: dcsem.gov.in

Post

• Scientific Assistant/B (Civil)

• Scientific Assistant/B (Electrical)

• Scientific Assistant/B (Mechanical)

• Scientific Assistant/B (Information Technology / Computer Science)

• Technician /B (Plumbing)

• Technician /B (Carpentry)

• Technician /B (Electrical)

• Technician/B (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)

• Technician/B (Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance )

• Technician/B (Draughtsman-Civil)

• Assistant Security Officer/A

• Upper Division Clerk

• Driver (Ordinary Grade)

No. of. vacancies: 36

Last date: 4 June 2018

Eligibility

• A minimum Diploma is required for Scientific Assistant posts

• SSC or HSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate is a must for the post of Technician.

• More and complete details are given on the official website

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format online through dcsem.gov.in.

4) NFL Recruitment 2018

Official website: nationalfertilizers.com

Post:

• Production

• Mechanical

• Electrical

• Instrumentation

• Fire

No. of. vacancies: 129

Last date: 17 June 2018

How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply through the online mode through a prescribe format

5) EIL Recruitment 2018

Official website: engineersindia.com

Post:

• Engineer/Officer

• Dy Manager

• DGM

• Junior Accountant

No. of. vacancies: 141

Last date: 20 June 2018

Eligibility

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website

How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website – engineersindia.com.

6) POWERGRID & POSOCO Recruitment 2018

Official website: powergridindia.com

Post:

• POWERGRID

• POSOCO

No. of. vacancies: 47

Last date: 30 June 2018

Eligibility

• CA/ICWA (CMA) pass

How to apply

Applications can be made through online mode.