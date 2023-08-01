Government Jobs 2023: Applications invited for various posts in India Post, Indian Air Force, DRDO and more – Details here

Good news for candidates who wish to land a government job! Notifications have been issued for multiple posts in India Post, Indian Air Force, DRDO and more. Those individuals who are preparing for government jobs in various state and Central government departments should mark their calendars for many important vacancies in August.

In India, government jobs are frequently favored by many individuals because of the perceived job security and a range of benefits, such as pensions, healthcare, and other allowances. These perks are considered dependable and steadfast when compared to certain positions in the private sector.

Moreover, government jobs hold a significant level of prestige and social esteem in Indian society, making them particularly appealing to those seeking stability and high status in their professional pursuits.

So here are some of the Government vacancies available in the month of August 2023.

India Post Recruitment

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited applications for 132 executive positions. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the hiring will be done on a contractual basis. Candidates who seek to advance their careers in the financial sector can submit their applications on the official website – ippbonline.com.

Interested candidates must note that the deadline for the submission of the application is August 16, 2023. Also, only those candidates who are between 21 and 35 years of age as of June 1, 2023 can apply for these positions.

Also Read LinkedIn developing new AI coach to help you through job application

To qualify for these executive roles, applicants must fulfill specific requirements. As of June 1, Moreover, the individuals must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any field and those who have prior experience in financial product sales or operations will be given preference.

Indian Air Force Recruitment

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a notification for the recruitment of candidates. IAF has released a notification for unmarried Indian male and female candidates and has invited them to apply for the selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2024, under the Agnipath scheme.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of IAF Agniveervayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. It may be noted that the application process started on July 31 and will close on August 17. Only those individuals who were born between June 27, 2003, and December 27, 2006 are eligible for the posts.

IAF has also outlined the specific medical standards which the candidates need to meet in order to apply. This includes specific height, weight, chest measurements, hearing, and dental health. Educational qualifications vary based on the subject stream.

Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Recruitment

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is looking to fill 55 job openings for the position of Project Scientist. Candidates who wish to work in DRDO can apply for this recruitment drive through DRDO’s official website at drdo.gov.in.

Interested candidates must note that the application process is entirely conducted online, and the deadline for submission is August 11. The age limit for this recruitment drive of DRDO – the maximum age allowed for Project Scientist F is 55 years, for E it is 50 years, and for D is 45 years.

Staff Selection Commission Recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination, including civil, mechanical, and electrical branches. Aspiring candidates looking to join government offices, must apply for these examinations.

Interested candidates must note that the online registration process started on July 26, and the last date for submitting the application form is August 16. To apply candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 100.

Through this recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill 1,324 vacancies for junior engineers in various central government departments such as Military Engineering Services(MES), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), and others.