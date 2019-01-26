Government job alert: Apply for BSNL Management Trainee, check salary, eligibility here

BSNL will conduct the online assessment process from March 17 2019. (Representational/Reuters)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.(BSNL) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Management Trainee (Telecom Operations). A total of 300 posts are to be filled through the selection process.

Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode by visiting the official website of the BSNL– www.bsnl.co.in. The application process began on December 26, 2018, and the last date of registration is January 26, 2019. If you have not applied yet, then just apply before the day ends as today is the last date to register for the examination.

Salary:

Management Trainees will be appointed in the IDA pay scale [E-3] of Rs 24,900-50,500/- (Pre-revised) with annual increment @ 3% of basic pay plus IDA, HRA, Perks, Medical Benefits, etc. admissible, as per company rules.

Eligibility: –

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

(ii)Educational qualifications:

Candidates should have BE/B. Tech degree or equivalent Engineering degree in Telecommunications, Electronics, Computer/IT & Electrical with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST candidates) and should have completed the course on a regular full-time basis on the last date of application from recognised/reputed institute/University. Candidates are advised to read the details in the Annexure-A of the official notification.

Age:

A candidate shall not exceed 30 years as on August 01 of the year of examination (as on August 01 2019). However, the upper age limit is relaxable as per the standing instructions of Government for certain categories.

Selection process:

The candidates shall have to undergo an online assessment process comprising management aptitude, cognitive & technical knowledge sections. All candidates appearing in the process will be given a score based on their performance in the online assessment test. A merit list will be prepared from the shortlisted candidates. Based on the number of posts and order in the merit list, the candidates will be called for document verification, group discussion and interview.

Examination pattern:

The pattern of the question will be multiple choice objective type questions with negative marking. The objective type examination will be held for three hours consisting of the following three sections:

Section-I: Management Aptitude (150 marks)

Section-II: Cognitive Ability (150)

Section-III: Technical knowledge (150)

Admit cards for examination can be downloaded from the link provided on the BSNL website at least 15 days before from the date of the online assessment process. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the official BSNL website before applying.