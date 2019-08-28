Government Job alert! 50,000 jobs in Jammu and Kashmir soon

Government Jobs in Jammu and Kashmir soon!

Jammu and Kashmir jobs: Over the period of next two to three months, Jammu and Kashmir is set to see the largest job recruitment drive. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik announced that recruitment for 50,000 jobs in J&K administration will begin soon. He appealed the youth of the state to start preparations with full vigour. “In the coming 2-3 months we will fill these positions,” said Malik. He added that the Centre will soon make a ‘big’ announcement on Jammu and Kashmir. The region of Jammu and Kashmir has been in a state of turmoil ever since the Modi government revoked Article 370 and stripped it of its special status. This announcement by Malik about a large number of jobs in the upcoming months is being seen as the Centre’s attempt to assure the people of the region.

Apart from the announcement of jobs, Governor Satya Pal Malik asserted that the identity and culture of people of J&K will be preserved. He said, “restrictions after the abrogation of Article 370 were necessary to prevent any civilian causalities.” While talking about the suspension of the internet in the region, Malik said, that, “internet is a handy tool for anti-national elements and the restoration of connections will be deferred for some more time.”

Satyapal Malik was addressing the first press conference after the Centre’s August 5 move to remove Article 370 and divide the region into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The two UTs will come into existence on October 31.

Meanwhile, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said that officials will soon visit Jammu and Kashmir to explore expansion of educational facilities in the region. “Senior officers of @HRDMinistry will visit J&K and Ladakh soon to explore the possibilities of expanding educational facilities and extending benefit of education related Schemes to the people there.”