Google jobs alert! Hiring is on, know how to apply and land a job in your dream tech firm

Who doesn’t want to grab a job in tech giant Google! So, here is your chance to land a job in this big firm. Google is looking for ‘Field Sales Manager, Google Cloud’ for their Sales & Account Management in Seoul, South Korea. Google on its official site has said: “Your knowledge of online media combined with your communication skills and analytical abilities shapes how new and existing business grow. Using your influencing and relationship-building skills, you provide Google-caliber client service, research and market analysis.”
Interested candidates can apply by visiting careers.google.com. This is the official website of Google.
Responsibilities
- Lead and implement complete go-to-market propositions in a given business sector, pulling together marketing, demand management, solutions, product and engineering teams to produce a focused proposition to prospects and customers
- Build and maintain relationships to influence long-term strategic direction, and act as a trusted advisor to the customer
- Work with the wider Google Account teams to develop and drive pipeline, and provide guidance, as well as with Google Cloud Partners to develop campaigns; build a pipeline of customers within selected verticals
- Understand complex customer requirements on both a business and technical level. Develop and provide custom presentations on Google Cloud products to customers to solve their business problems
- Collaborate with Google Sales Engineering and Marketing resources, providing input on current collateral materials and ideas on how to improve them to maximize Google Cloud Platform in a given team. Achieve quarterly business growth goals
Qualifications
Minimum qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience.
- 15 years of technology sales experience with 5 years of experience selling cloud computing solutions.
- 5 years of sales leadership experience, managing a team and attracting and growing talent in the Korean market.
- Ability to speak and write in Korean fluently and idiomatically.
Preferred qualifications:
- Experience leading teams that consist of multi levels of management (i.e. teams that have scaled and a magnet for talent).
- Experience leading large scale businesses with the ability to deal with high levels of ambiguity and complexity as the business evolves.
- Developed successful long-term strategic relationships with key accounts.
- Ability to build a high performing Sales team and build a strong team culture.
- Demonstrated ability to build a business or new markets from scratch and see it through ultra growth.
- Understanding of how various cloud technologies work together to be able to drive deeper technology adoption within the existing large account base.