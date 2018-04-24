Google jobs alert! Hiring is on, know how to apply and land a job in your dream tech firm

Google is looking for people for its South Korea branch (Reuters).

Who doesn’t want to grab a job in tech giant Google! So, here is your chance to land a job in this big firm. Google is looking for ‘Field Sales Manager, Google Cloud’ for their Sales & Account Management in Seoul, South Korea. Google on its official site has said: “Your knowledge of online media combined with your communication skills and analytical abilities shapes how new and existing business grow. Using your influencing and relationship-building skills, you provide Google-caliber client service, research and market analysis.”

Interested candidates can apply by visiting careers.google.com. This is the official website of Google.

Responsibilities

Lead and implement complete go-to-market propositions in a given business sector, pulling together marketing, demand management, solutions, product and engineering teams to produce a focused proposition to prospects and customers

Build and maintain relationships to influence long-term strategic direction, and act as a trusted advisor to the customer

Work with the wider Google Account teams to develop and drive pipeline, and provide guidance, as well as with Google Cloud Partners to develop campaigns; build a pipeline of customers within selected verticals

Understand complex customer requirements on both a business and technical level. Develop and provide custom presentations on Google Cloud products to customers to solve their business problems

Collaborate with Google Sales Engineering and Marketing resources, providing input on current collateral materials and ideas on how to improve them to maximize Google Cloud Platform in a given team. Achieve quarterly business growth goals

Qualifications

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience.

15 years of technology sales experience with 5 years of experience selling cloud computing solutions.

5 years of sales leadership experience, managing a team and attracting and growing talent in the Korean market.

Ability to speak and write in Korean fluently and idiomatically.

Preferred qualifications: