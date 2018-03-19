Google is hiring! Your dream of working with this big company may turn into reality – Here is how

(Reuters)

Dream of sitting on a bean bag and working, if yes than Google is the place for you. Google is looking for people for its multiple locations. The company claims to be an engineering firm and hires people with a broad set of technical skills and who are ready to take on the challenge of changing the world. So, to make an impact, Google is looking for software engineers for its locations: San Francisco, CA, USA; Mountain View, CA, USA; San Bruno, CA, USA; Sunnyvale, CA, USA. You can visit the official website careers.google.com, to check all the details of the same. Candidates interested in applying need to note that they need to be a graduate within last six months or be in the last semester of their school.

Here is the job profile:

Google on its official website said: “We’re looking for engineers who bring fresh ideas from all areas, including information retrieval, distributed computing, large-scale system design, networking and data storage, security, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, UI design and mobile; the list goes on and is growing every day. As a software engineer, you will work on a specific project critical to Google’s needs with opportunities to switch teams and projects as you and our fast-paced business grow and evolve. We need our engineers to be versatile, display leadership qualities and be enthusiastic to take on new problems across the full-stack as we continue to push technology forward.”

Responsibilities:

* Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software.

* Manage individual project priorities, deadlines and deliverables.

Minimum qualifications:

* BS degree in Computer Science, similar technical field of study or equivalent practical experience.

* Software development experience in one or more general purpose programming languages.

* Experience working with two or more from the following: web application development, Unix/Linux environments, mobile application development, distributed and parallel systems, machine learning, information retrieval, natural language processing, networking, developing large software systems, and/or security software development.

* Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English.

Preferred qualifications:

* Master’s, PhD degree, further education or experience in engineering, computer science or other technical related fields.

* Experience with one or more general purpose programming languages including but not limited to: Java, C/C++, C#, Objective C, Python, JavaScript, or Go.

* Experience developing accessible technologies.

* Interest and ability to learn other coding languages as needed