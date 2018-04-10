Google is hiring! Are you eligible to get placed at this dream company? Find out here

Google is hiring software engineers for Bangalore branch. (AP)

Google is hiring! If you, like millions others, dream to be a part of Google’s revolutionary software engineering team, your fantasy can turn into reality. The US-based search giant is looking for software engineers for its Bengaluru branch. It is a full-time job and is an opportunity for the aspirants to work at the futuristic workplace. Interested candidates can visit Google’s Linkedin page and apply for the jobs or can visit their official website for the same. Google’s software engineers develop the next-generation technologies that change how billions of users connect, explore, and interact with information with one another.

Google is looking for engineers who bring fresh ideas from all areas, including information retrieval, distributed computing, large-scale system design, networking and data storage, security, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, UI design and mobile; the list goes on and is growing every day.

As a software engineer, they will work on a specific project critical to Google’s needs with opportunities to switch teams and projects as you and the fast-paced business grow and evolve.

Responsibilities

Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software.

Manage individual project priorities, deadlines and deliverables.

Qualifications

Minimum qualifications:

5 years of experience with systems software design.

Experience with one or more of the following areas: Server Backend Distributed and Parallel Systems, Full Stack Development (front end and backend), Scalable Enterprise Platforms and Applications, Application Security and Incident Management, Machine Learning, Information Retrieval or Natural language processing.

Experience with software development with one or more general programming languages (e.g. Java, C/C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, or Go).

Development experience with Unix/Linux.

Preferred Qualifications