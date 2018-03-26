Google, Amazon, WhatsApp and Tesla are hiring! How to grab a job in these dream tech giants? Details here

Google is hiring. (Reuters)

The hiring season has started and young aspirants, as well as experienced minds, will be looking for jobs in their dream companies. To give the job seekers a fair chance to turn their dream into reality Google, Tesla, Amazon and WhatsApp are hiring people for various positions. WhatsApp is looking for 10 Software Developer, VoIP, Google is seeking Partner Development Manager (India), Google Cloud, Amazon wants Software Development Engineer and Tesla is looking for Senior Software Engineer. While WhatsApp and Tesla want employees for their US office, Google and Amazon are recruiting for India branch.

Here are all the details:

Google jobs:

Google job profile:

As Partner Development Manager, you will be responsible for executing the business development strategy with Global System Integrators (GSI). You’ll be responsible for achieving strategic goals and driving partner success in a given region. You will represent the entire range of Google Cloud products and services for our GSI partners while, at times, focusing on a specific solution or product set for particular partner vertical markets.

Responsibilities

Report to the Head of Cloud Partners and Alliances to successfully build strategy and execution plans to meet business growth objectives for a specific region.

Engage in joint efforts between Google Cloud Field Sales teams and Partner Sales teams to ensure there is successful overlap.

Establish productive, professional relationships with key personnel in assigned accounts.

Meet near and long-term regional targets and strategic objectives in relation to assigned accounts.

Lead regional joint business development planning processes with partners in order to develop mutual performance objectives, financial targets and critical milestones associated with a productive partner relationship.

QualificationsMinimum qualifications:

BA/BS degree or equivalent practical experience.

Experience in partner sales in the relevant markets and/or experience presenting cloud-based enterprise solutions.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in sales, business development and/or client relationship management.

Data-driven and highly analytical, with the ability to translate data and trends into powerful strategies and compelling messages.

Ability to combine your strategic, planning, service, and execution skills and to communicate flawlessly with your counterparts in Sales, Marketing, Product, and Sales Operations.

Ability to absorb complex written and verbal technical details. Demonstrated expertise in problem-solving and innovation.

Effective project management, interpersonal and organizational skills. Self-starter with demonstrated ability to deliver value through own initiative.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the link (linkedin.com/jobs/view/601446665/)./

WhatsApp jobs:

Responsibilities



Build awesome new voice and video related features for millions of users

Optimize the quality of WhatsApp voice and video calls and making them reliable across various network conditions and devices

Minimum Qualification



B.S. Computer Science or related field

Experience with programming in C/C++

2+ years of experience building mobile applications on Android or iOS

5+ years of hands-on networking experience

Prior experience with VoIP on mobile devices

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the link (linkedin.com/jobs/view/597936413/).

Amazon jobs:

Amazon jobs profile:

You’ll design and develop systems and applications used by Amazon worldwide and will regularly interact with engineering and business leadership. You will participate in the planning and execution of technology projects and operational excellence initiatives. You’ll also mentor junior engineers in employing strong design and implementation practices. To accomplish this, you will be expected to have an established background in building highly scalable systems and applications, great communication skills, and a motivation to achieve results in a fast paced environment.

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field

At least two years of experience writing production code of increasing complexity

Strong understanding of computer science fundamentals, including algorithms, complexity analysis, data structures, problem solving, and object-oriented analysis

Proficiency in at least one of the following: Java, C, C++, C#, Ruby, Python

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree in computer science or a related field

Experience developing in a Linux environment

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the link (linkedin.com/jobs/view/590874976/).

Tesla jobs:

linkedin.com/jobs/view/senior-software-engineer-at-tesla-580261153

Tesla jobs profile:

Tesla is seeking an amazing software engineer to lead full life cycle development of front end web solutions, for Gigafactory 1 battery programs. The position is based in Reno/Tahoe, Nevada. You will revolutionize every facet of how a user interfaces with test automation equipment.

ResponsibilitiesThe Software Engineer will work to develop software executives to control test equipment and collect critical data to ensure Model 3 and Energy products pass end of line testing in a production environment. The Software Engineer will work closely Manufacturing and Test Engineering peers. The candidate will create a robust software application to support the concept, and then final design of electrical/pneumatic panels. Once the fixture is built, he/she will support the team through power-on to debug, and finally to process fine tuning, validation, and release to production.

Participate in initial equipment conceptual development and carefully balance product specifications, process requirements, and lead-time limits.

Able to define most efficient plan for testing, focusing on test time reduction to promptly release test software.

Interact with various design, manufacturing, and firmware teams throughout project

Establish clear, concise software test plans

Be able to define and develop unit tests and unit test libraries to ensure code development is robust and production ready.

Establish great working relationships with team members and cross functional teams.

Continually design and implement improvements to released software. The ideal candidate takes pride in their hands-on work, analytical ability, organizational skills and attention to detail. They appreciate an environment where superior work is encouraged, noticed and rewarded and where individuals carry tremendous responsibility. They look forward to learning an incredible amount on the job.

Requirements

BS in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or a related discipline

Web Development with 5 years’ experience in JS, CSS, and HTML.

Python experience is a must.

Design experience preferred. Experience with Photoshop and Illustrator

Strong background in Data. Experienced with MSSQL, MySQL, and SQLite

Front end focused but will be asked to learn and deep dive into actor frameworks (Google Go and Featherweight which is based in LabVIEW)

Web server infrastructure maintenance and development

Interested candidates can visit the mentioned link (linkedin.com/jobs/view/senior-software-engineer-at-tesla-580261153)