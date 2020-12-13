Good news! Telangana CM says about 50,000 vacancies in state depts; govt to issue jobs notification soon

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to prepare a comprehensive list of vacant posts in all government departments in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said notifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel and those in other government departments in the state.

Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to prepare a comprehensive list of vacant posts in all government departments in the state.

The Chief Minister noted that there were about 50,000 vacancies in the state in several departments.

“We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands. Calculate how many employees are needed for which departments,” he was quoted as saying in an official release.

After getting the number of vacant posts, notifications to fill up these vacancies should be released,” he added.

In another release, Rao instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the non-agriculture lands and properties registrations are done in a very transparent manner.

Also, Rao directed the officials to prepare and finalise guidelines, rules in this regard.

A Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy was constituted to interact with all sections and finalise the guidelines relating to non-agriculture lands and properties registration.

The CM directed the panel to hold talks with builders, real estate businessmen, and other sections of the society, take their views into consideration and prepare the strategy and action plan and submit a report.

Rao, who held a review meeting here enquired about the agriculture lands registration done through the ‘Dharani’ portal.

He expressed satisfaction that the farmers were happy to get the land registered through the portal and wanted a similar process for the registration of the non-agriculture lands and properties, the release said.

“The non-agriculture lands and properties registration system should not cause any problem for the real estate sector and infact help boost the sector’s growth. The process should be transparent in such way that people have no scope to pay any bribes. No officer should have any discretionary rights to take any decision, ” Rao added.