Good news! Indian Railways Recruitment adds over 30000 fresh posts; 60000 vacancies only for Group D

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: In a bid to increase the number of applicants in Indian Railways, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that 32,000 new posts have been added for permanent recruitment into Indian Railways. This will take the total number of vacancies to 1,32,646 that are currently being filled in the national transporter. Piyush Goyal told the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour that of the total vacancies as many as 62,907 vacancies are for safety-related activities in level-1 (erstwhile Group D) posts that are being filled by the railways.

In March this year, Indian Railways had announced recruitment for 99,000 jobs and now, has notified 32,000 new vacancies. The process of filling up 1,32,646 vacancies is currently underway in railways.

To another question on the number of women employed by railways, Goyal said due to the technical and hard nature of jobs in Railways, lesser women apply. “However, all our recruitment exams are gender neutral and the selection made through a computerised process. In the past, not enough women have been applying” he said.

On Thursday, Indian Railways announced that the number of vacancies for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians is likely to be increased from 26,502 to 60,000 posts. Post wise details of enhanced vacancies will be advised on the official websites of RRBs in due course. Candidates are requested to visit the official websites of RRBs regularly for updates.

In 2018, over 47.56 lakh candidates have applied to be a part of Indian Railways. Meanwhile, 34 lakh candidates have been allocated centres within 200 kilometres. 99 per cent of persons with disabilities and women candidates are allocated centres within 200 km. The exam centres have been equipped with security features like CCTV cameras etc as per the RRB website. Hiring for Indian Railways is the largest recruitment drive in the world. Currently, the exam, which is the first stage of the recruitment process for Group C aspirants, is being conducted to select candidates for a total of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians under Indian Railways.