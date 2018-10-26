Good news! ICAI invites scholarships for 2018-19; check details at www.icai.org

Students who fulfil the criteria may apply for financial help from CASBF.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notification announcing scholarships for students who are ‘needy but meritorious’ undergoing articleship/industrial training. ICAI is set to provide a good sum from the Chartered Accountants Student Benevolent Fund (CASBF) to Intermediate/ Final Students for the year 2018-19 at the rate of Rs. 1500/ Rs. 2000 every month. However, getting the ICAI scholarships will depend on candidates fulfilling certain eligibility conditions.

ICAI said in its notification that it has decided to provide financial support of Rs. 1500 every month for articled assistants registered for Intermediate (IPC)/IPCC course and Rs. 2000 every month for students registered for final course and are doing articled/ industrial training as per The Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988. The scholarship is aimed at students who are poor but meritorious to study Chartered Accountancy course for one year with effect from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019. Such students will be paid attractive amount, subject to filing of required application.

Eligibility criteria

i) Annual income of parents must be less than Rs 3 lakh

ii) Candidates undergoing articled/industrial training in accordance with CA Regulations, 1988

Students who fulfil the criteria may apply for financial help from CASBF. Applicants may also download the form from the official website of the Institute which is www.icai.org. Students can send their request in the prescribed format to the below address on or before November 30.

Member Secretary

Chartered Accountants’ Students Benevolent Fund

C/o The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,

“ICAI Bhawan”,

A-29, Sector-62, Noida-201309,

Dist. Gautam Budh Nagar (U.P.)

Website: www.icai.org; email: cabf@icai.in

Please note that applications that are not recommended by any Central Council Member/Chairman/Vice-Chairman/Secretary of the Regional Council/Ex-President/Chairman/Vice-Chairman and Member-Secretary/Board of Trustees of CASBF shall not be considered.