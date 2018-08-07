Good news for youth of Lucknow and its neighbourhood: HCL to hire 1000 in mega recruitment drive, details here

The freshers will be given training by the company

IT services major HCL Technologies today said it will hire around 1,000 young people from the city and its neighbourhood in a three-day mega recruitment drive here from August 10 to 12.

The recruitment will be made in the engineering as well as the non-engineering segments, HCL Technologies Executive Vice President Sanjay Gupta said.

“While 350 of the new recruitments will be selected from those who are experienced, the remaining 650 will be freshers,” he said in a press conference here.

The freshers will be given training by the company and during their training period they would get a stipend, he said.

Gupta, who is also Program Director (New Vistas), said that in a drive in Noida in the first week of August, 700 were recruited — 520 freshers and rest experienced in engineering and non-engineering fields.

He said HCL had tied up with banks to provide loans for the training, which would be repayable in easy instalments from the employees’ salary once they get confirmed.

While the training cost for engineers is Rs 2 lakh, for the non-engineers it is Rs one lakh, he said.

Gupta, who is currently leading HCL’s foray into new locations in the country, said even bright students could apply after doing their 10 plus 2 if they come from science background and have mathematics as one of their subjects.

HCL started its operation in Lucknow in October 2016 and in less than two years it has created over 2,500 jobs for local people, he said, adding that the company has invested over Rs 600 crore in the last three years in its project in the state capital.

Gupta said a number of people migrate from tier II locations to work in metros and such opportunities by HCL would help them “stay rooted” in their native place and also help stem attrition and bring more stability to HCL’s operations.