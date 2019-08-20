Good news for Young Professionals! I&B ministry invites applications for multiple vacancies with Rs 6 lakh salary

Government Job alert! Apply now for for mutiple vacancies.

Good news for Young Professionals! The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has invited application from young professionals for multiple vacancies in its department. MIB has commenced the application process that is aimed towards hiring 35 candidates on a contractual basis. The candidate will be recruited in an individual capacity to work in MIB and its Media Units. Check the details below to know more.

Last date of Application – September 14, 2019

Mode of Application – By post

Tenure – The Contract will be for a period of one year that is extendable up to 3 years subject to satisfactory annual performance review. T engagement of the selected candidate will be for a period not exceeding three years.

Place of Posting – Delhi

Educational Qualification – It is essential for the candidate to have a Master’s Degree / Diploma in a relevant subject. However, candidates with a Master’s Degree in Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Visual Communication/ Information Arts/ MBA/ Animation & Designing/ Literature and Creative writing.

Experience – Minimum one-year work experience after Master’s Degree / Diploma, preferably in the field of Communication, designing, marketing, e-commerce, animation, editing and book publishing.

Age – The upper age limit for applicants is 32 years.

Salary – Selection candidates will receive Rs 50,000 per month (Fixed), which is Rs 6 lakh per annum. The consolidated remuneration will be inclusive of all applicable taxes. There will no extra allowances such as Dearness Allowance, Residential Telephone, House Rent Allowance, CGHS, Medical reimbursement, etc are admissible.

Training – After joining, selected candidates will have to attend 3 days of induction training program that will be conducted by the Ministry and Media Units for all Young Professionals where they are posted.

How to Apply –

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the offline application form that is available along with the notification on the official website of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. They need to forward the same within the prescribed time period to –

Under Secretary (Admn.), M/o Information and Broadcasting

Room No. 544, A-wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi

The application form may be sent through email within the stipulated period at soadmn4-moib@nic.in.